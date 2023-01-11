Home World

Myanmar junta hits ethnic rebels with air strikes near India border

The bombing by five jets on Tuesday evening killed five fighters at the headquarters of the Chin National Front, which claims to represent the mainly Christian Chin minority.

Published: 11th January 2023 06:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 06:58 PM   |  A+A-

Myanmar Flag

Image of Myanmar flag used for representational purpose only.(Photo | AFP)

By AFP

YANGON: Myanmar's junta has carried out air strikes on an ethnic armed group's base near the border with India, the rebels and media said Wednesday, with one bomb landing close to the international boundary.

The military coup almost two years ago has sparked renewed fighting with long-established ethnic rebel groups, as well as with dozens of "People's Defence Force" groups that have sprung up to oppose the junta.

The bombing by five jets on Tuesday evening killed five fighters at the headquarters of the Chin National Front (CNF), which claims to represent the mainly Christian Chin minority in western Myanmar, spokesman Salai Htet Ni told AFP.

"They dropped seven bombs... Some of our houses were destroyed from their air strike... One bomb landed on the Indian side," he said.

Local media also reported five fighters had been killed and that one bomb landed in Champhai district, in India's Mizoram state.

But Indian police said the bomb had actually landed directly in the dry riverbed that marks the international boundary.

"Our initial investigation has revealed that there is no damage to any (Indian) life or property," Lalrinpuia Varte, police superintendent of Champhai district, told AFP.

"Farkawn village, which is about eight to nine kilometres (five to six miles) from the international border, is the closest to where the incident happened."

The CNF's fighters have dwindled in recent years, and it signed a ceasefire with the military in 2015.

But in May last year it signed an agreement with a shadow government dominated by lawmakers from Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) that is working to overturn the coup.

Coup leader Min Aung Hlaing has justified his power grab by claiming electoral fraud in November 2020 elections won by Suu Kyi's NLD.

International observers said at the time the polls were largely free and fair.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Myanmar Myanmar's junta
India Matters
A dance still of 'Naatu Naatu' from the Telugu blockbuster 'RRR'. (File photo)
"RRR" track "Naatu Naatu" wins Golden Globe for original song motion picture category
Tribals protest demanding to 'free' the Parasnath hills in Jharkhand's Giridih district from the 'clutches' of the Jain community. (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand tribals to observe day's fast on January 30, demand freeing of Parasnath hills from Jains
Stalin warns DMK MLAs against use of objectionable terms against Guv RN Ravi
Locals protest against the demolision of the unsafe hotels and houses after cracks appeared at the landslide affected area of Joshimath, in Chamoli district, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (PTI )
Joshimath sinking: Fury of locals block demolition of damaged buildings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp