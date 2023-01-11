Six stabbed in Paris train station, attacker shot by police

Home World

11th January 2023

Gare du Nord train station

Police officers secure the access to Eurostar trains linking France to Britain, at the Gare du Nord train station, on Jan 11, 2023. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

PARIS: A knife attacker wounded six people in an unprovoked attack in Paris' busy Gare du Nord train station Wednesday morning before being shot by police, the French interior minister said.

"The man had attacked several people, including a police officer, with a 'bladed weapon' at around 6:43 am," Gerald Darmanin told reporters at the scene.

He said the unnamed assailant was currently "between life and death" in a hospital.

Several passengers and a border police officer were among the wounded, according to officials.

The officer was stabbed in the back by the assailant, but was saved by a bulletproof vest, Darmanin said.

Another one of the other victims was seriously injured in the shoulder blade and taken for emergency treatment.

Darmanin thanked the police "for their effective and courageous reaction."

Video of the Gare du Nord, one of the French capital's busiest commuter stations, showed an eerie calms as dozens of police huddled nearby the Eurostar terminal entrance in areas cordoned off from the public.

No specific motive, including terrorism, has currently been suggested by authorities.

