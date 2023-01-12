Home World

Former top Israeli legal officials oppose judicial overhaul

The former officials said the changes would turn the Supreme Court into a "pseudo-political body that would be suspected of bending the law in favour of the government."

Published: 12th January 2023 06:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2023 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

Netanyahu 0012

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem. (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TEL AVIV: Former top Israeli legal officials spoke out Thursday against sweeping changes to the country's justice system planned by the new conservative government, lending their voices to a growing outcry against the proposed overhaul.

Seven former attorneys general who have served in the post throughout the last five decades signed a letter of protest, along with four other former senior legal officials. Three of the former attorneys general were appointed under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose current justice minister is spearheading the legal overhaul.

The letter, published in Israeli media, denounced the proposed changes, saying they are destructive to the country's legal system. "We call on the government to withdraw the proposed plan and prevent the serious harm to the justice system and the rule of law," the letter said.

The former officials said the changes would turn the Supreme Court, often the last recourse for Israelis and Palestinians seeking to challenge what they see as discriminatory policies, into a "pseudo-political body that would be suspected of bending the law in favour of the government."

Israel's new government has made overhauling the country's legal system a centrepiece of its agenda. It wants to weaken the Supreme Court, allowing lawmakers to pass laws the court has struck down with a simple majority in parliament. Other changes include politicizing the appointment of judges, reducing the independence of government legal advisors or ignoring their counsel.

The legal changes could help Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, evade conviction, or even make his trial disappear entirely. Since being indicted in 2019, Netanyahu has railed publicly against the justice system, calling it biased against him. He says the legal overhaul will be carried out responsibly.

The plan has prompted an uproar over what critics say is a major threat to the country's democratic fundamentals. The country's current attorney general has already fiercely criticized the proposed changes and a protest against them last week drew thousands. Alan Dershowitz, a staunch Israel defender, has also come out against the plan, saying that were he in Israel he would be joining the demonstrations.

Critics accuse the government of declaring war against the legal system, saying the plan will upend Israel's system of checks and balances and undermine its democratic institutions by giving absolute power to the most right-wing coalition in the country's history.

The government says the overhaul is a necessary step to streamline governance and correct an imbalance that has granted the legal system too much sway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Israel Israel Judiciary Benjamin Netanyahu
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Delhi Govt slaps AAP with notice to recover over 163 crores spent on publicity as Govt ads
Senior RJD leader and Bihar Education Minister Prof Chandrashekhar. (Photo | Screengrab)
'Ramcharitmanas curse to society': Bihar Minister comments against Tulsidas's doha; BJP hits back 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the opening session of the Voice of Global South Summit, via video conferencing, in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)
World is in state of crisis: PM Modi at Voice of Global South summit
Ministers Smriti Irani and Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI, EPS)
Union cabinet reshuffle on cards: Ministries of minority and steel may get new heads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp