Home World

Fossils of four dinosaur species found in Chilean valley for first time: Study

The scientists identified the remains -- including teeth and postcranial bone pieces -- of four species of dinosaur including the mega raptor, which belongs to the theropod family.

Published: 13th January 2023 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2023 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

dinosaur remains

Handout picture released on January 11, 2023 by the Chilean Antarctic Institute (INACH) showing fossil remains found at the Cerro Guido, in the Las Chinas river valley in February 2020 | AFP

By AFP

SANTIAGO: Scientists have found the remains of four species of dinosaurs, including a mega raptor, in an inhospitable valley in Chilean Patagonia that has emerged over the past decade as an important fossil deposit, researchers said on Wednesday.

The fossils were found in Cerro Guido, in southern Chile's Las Chinas valley near the border with Argentina, and taken to a laboratory in 2021. The researchers said they belong to dinosaurs that have not previously been identified in the area.

"It's always super exciting in scientific terms to find something that has not previously been discovered or described in the Las Chinas valley, where we have become used to finding new fossil remains," Marcelo Leppe, director of the Chilean Antarctic Institute (Inach) which was part of the research team, told AFP.

Inach collaborated with the University of Chile and the University of Texas on the expedition.

They identified the remains -- including teeth and postcranial bone pieces -- of four species of dinosaur including the mega raptor, which belongs to the theropod family.

These carnivorous dinosaurs had raptor claws, small teeth for tearing, and large upper limbs which, according to the research, put them at the top of the food chain in the region, which they inhabited between 66 and 75 million years ago, the end of the Cretaceous period.

"One of the characteristics that allowed us to identify with great confidence that they belong to megaratorids is, first of all, that the teeth are very curved towards the back," said Jared Amudeo, a researcher with the University of Chile, in a statement.

They also identified two specimens of Unenlagiinae, closely related to velociraptors and which have a "novel evolutionary character, which would indicate that this is a new species of unengaging or perhaps a representative of a different clade (group)," said Amudeo.

They also found remains of two bird species: an Enantiornithe, the most diverse and abundant group of birds of the Mesozoic; and Ornithurinae, a group directly related to present-day birds.

The scientists' work was compiled in a study published last December in the prestigious Journal of South American Earth Sciences.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
dinosaurs remains Chilean Patagonia fossil deposit Chile
India Matters
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
BJP doing dirty politics to stop AAP govt from sending teachers to Finland for training: Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only.
Chhattisgarh coal levy 'scam': ED raids multiple premises
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Tent City in Varanasi
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar's comments on judiciary: Congress cites Naidu's 2020 remarks that Constitution is supreme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp