China reports nearly 60,000 COVID-related deaths in a month

BEIJING:

BEIJING: China on Saturday reported nearly 60,000 deaths in people who had COVID-19 since early December following complaints the government was failing to release data about the status of the pandemic.

The death toll included 5,503 deaths due to respiratory failure caused by COVID-19 and 54,435 fatalities from other ailments combined with COVID-19.

The National Health Commission said those deaths occurred in hospitals, which left open the possibility more people also might have died at home.

The report would more than double China's official COVID-19 death toll to 10,775.

The official toll stood at 5,272 on January 8.

The average age of those who died was 80.3 years, and 90 per cent of those who died were aged 65 or over, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Wednesday that China is "heavily underreporting" the number of COVID-19 deaths from the current wave of infections sweeping the country.

"WHO still believes that deaths are heavily underreported from China. This is in relation to the definitions that are used but also to the need for doctors and those reporting in the public health system to be encouraged to report these cases and not discouraged," Michael Ryan, executive director of WHO Health Emergencies Programme said in Geneva.

The Chinese government stopped reporting data on COVID-19 infections and deaths in early December after abruptly lifting anti-virus controls.

The World Health Organisation and other governments appealed to Beijing for more information amid a surge in infections.

China also reopened its borders to international travelers on January 8 after nearly three years.

