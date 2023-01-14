Home World

Lithuania-Latvia gas pipeline hit by explosion, no sign of attack

The system at the site had two parallel pipelines, and although the supply to one had been interrupted, the other was operating normally and local consumers were still being supplied, according to the

Published: 14th January 2023 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2023 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

A flame rises after an explosion at a gas pipeline near Pasvalys, 175 km (109 miles) north of Vilnius in northern Lithuania on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. (Photo | AP)

A flame rises after an explosion at a gas pipeline near Pasvalys, 175 km (109 miles) north of Vilnius in northern Lithuania on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

VILNIUS: An explosion damaged a gas pipeline in northern Lithuania on Friday with no injuries reported, the operator said, adding that the blast was not thought to be suspicious.

The explosion on the pipeline which links the Baltic states to Poland happened at around 5:00 pm (1500 GMT) near the town of Pasvalys, threatening the village of Valakeliai, which was temporarily evacuated.

"According to initial data, no people were injured," operator Amber Grid said in a statement.

"The explosion took place away from residential buildings."

Firefighters were on the scene. "There were flames 50 metres high, but the blaze is now dying down," said a firefighter.

The system at the site had two parallel pipelines, and although the supply to one had been interrupted, the other was operating normally and local consumers were still being supplied, according to the statement.

Amber Grid's chief executive Nemunas Biknius said an investigation had already been launched but that the incident was not being viewed as suspicious.

'Not seen any malicious action'

The company said the pipeline that caught fire was used to supply gas to northern Lithuania and transport it to neighbouring Latvia.

Natural gas supplies to Latvia remained unaffected for the time being, according to Latvian Energy Minister Raimonds Cudars quoted by the Baltic News Service.

Biknius said Amber Grid had "immediately begun investigating the circumstances of the incident and (was) ensuring the supply of gas to consumers".

"For the time being, we have not seen any malicious action" linked to the explosion, but "the investigation will look at all possible scenarios", he told reporters.

Since June 2022, Lithuania has banned the import of gas from Russia in a bid to reduce its energy dependence on its neighbour in the context of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

After Lithuania declared independence from the Soviet Union in 1990, it was heavily dependent on Russian gas until it inaugurated a liquefied natural gas terminal at Klaipeda, on the Baltic Sea.

Then, in 2022, it launched a pipeline linking the three Baltic states to the European gas network, via Poland.

Friday's blast happened as Lithuania marked the anniversary of the day in 1991 when Soviet troops crossed the border in a failed bid to reoccupy it after the country had declared independence.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
gas pipeline Lithuania-Latvia gas pipeline Lithuania gas pipeline explosion
India Matters
Cover of Malayalam translation of Ravi Raman’s book
Book adds to narrative of ‘Struggle’ that toppled EMS government in Kerala
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
CAA implementation to reduce role of minorities: Amartya Sen
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Moradabad trader assaulted, forced to chant religious slogans onboard Padmawat Express
Congress' Jalandhar MP Santokh Chaudhary
Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary dies during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp