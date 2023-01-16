Indian delicacies add fragrant colours to snow-white Davos

By PTI

DAVOS: As a fresh round of snowfall made this Alpine resort town whiter, the fragrance of Indian delicacies could be felt all over the main Promenade street of Europe's highest habitat.

Dotting the street, a number of Indian pavilions readied themselves with a wide range of foods and drinks for the five days of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting beginning Monday.

Topping the charts, the famous India Lounge was seen buzzing with visitors even as the main activities there would begin only on Tuesday.

Similar was the case with pavilions of Telangana, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, as also those of several Indian companies including TCS, HCL Tech and Wipro.

More than Indians, who were also seen enjoying their pizza and fondue, foreigners appeared keener on samosas, kachoris, tikkas and biryanis, as also various Indian flavours of tea and coffee.

Special chefs have been arranged for the platters to be served with most of the food ingredients being sourced directly from India.

Nearly 100 business leaders, along with four union ministers, one chief minister and some state ministers and political leaders are here for the five-day summit being held at over 1,500 metres above sea level, the highest town in the Alps.

Overall, nearly 10,000 visitors are estimated to have thronged this small town, which is almost similar to its entire population.

