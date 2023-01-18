Home World

Kyiv helicopter crash: Ukraine's Interior Minister, other top officials among 18 dead

Kyiv Regional Governor Oleksii Kuleba said three children were also killed. Earlier, officials and media reports said the helicopter crashed near a kindergarten.

Published: 18th January 2023 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2023 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

Ukraine's Interior Minister

Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi. (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

KYIV: A helicopter crash in a Kyiv suburb Wednesday killed 18 people, including Ukraine’s interior minister and three children, Ukrainian authorities said.

Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, his deputy Yevhen Yenin and State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yurii Lubkovych were among those killed, according to Ihor Klymenko, chief of Ukraine’s National Police. Monastyrskyi is the most senior Ukrainian official to have died since the start of the war with Russia almost 11 months ago.

Nine of those killed were aboard the emergency services helicopter that crashed in Brovary, an eastern suburb of the Ukrainian capital, Klymenko said.

Kyiv Regional Governor Oleksii Kuleba said three children were also killed. Earlier, officials and media reports said the helicopter crashed near a kindergarten.

WATCH:

There was no immediate word on whether the crash was an accident or a result of the war with Russia. No fighting has been reported recently in the Kyiv area.

A total of 29 people were injured, including 15 children, the regional governor said.

Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska daubed teary eyes and pinched her nose in emotion minutes before attending a World Economic Forum session in Davos, Switzerland.

Forum President Borge Brende requested 15 seconds of silence after opening the session to honor the Ukrainian officials killed in the crash.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
interior minister Ukraine war helicopter crash Russia Ukraine War Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Four in five professionals in India considering job change in 2023
NCP leader Nawab Malik. (Photo |PTI)
FIR against Nawab Malik's son, daughter-in-law for allegedly using fake documents in visa application
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Delhi-Centre services row: AAP govt seeks clear demarcation of power, SC reserves verdict
Image of BSF personnel used for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistan drone 8 km inside Indian territory in Punjab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp