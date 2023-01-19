Home World

Japan's 2022 trade deficit hits record amid soaring energy costs

In 2022, the value of imports was 19.97 trillion yen ($155 billion) higher than exports -- Japan's largest-ever deficit. Comparable data have been available since 1979.

Published: 19th January 2023 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2023 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Trade, Free Trade, India UK FTA, FTA

Image used for representational purpose only.

By AFP

TOKYO: Japan logged its largest-ever annual trade deficit last year, with the soaring price of energy and raw materials compounded by the dramatic fall of the yen.

The resource-poor country is heavily dependent on imported fossil fuels, which became sharply more expensive last year, largely due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In 2022, the value of imports was 19.97 trillion yen ($155 billion) higher than exports -- Japan's largest-ever deficit. Comparable data have been available since 1979.

The reading also marked a jump from Japan's previous record trade deficit of 12.82 trillion yen in 2014.

Japan has stopped Russian oil imports in reaction to the war in Ukraine, but it still buys coal and natural gas from the country, and its LNG imports from Russia rose more than four per cent in 2022.

The yen also hit multi-decade lows against the dollar last year, prompting expensive government interventions to prop up the currency.

Driven by the gap in monetary policy between Japan and other countries, the weaker yen inflated profits for exporters but ramped up the price of imports like energy.

Taro Saito, executive research fellow at NLI Research Institute, said Japan would continue to see large trade deficits in the near term.

"While exports are expected to slump on the back of a slowing overseas economy, the value of imports should also ease after the yen's slide takes a breather," he wrote in a report published after the data's release.

"The trade deficit is expected to gradually fall while remaining at a high level."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Japan Japan trade deficit Russian oil imports energy costs
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp