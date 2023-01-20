Home World

Scoot says sorry to 35 passengers it left behind

Flight TR509 was to take off from Amritsar at 7.55 pm, but departed four hours earlier at 3.45 pm. Arrangements were being made for the stranded passengers who were left behind, reports said.

Published: 20th January 2023 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2023 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Scoot airlines

For representational purposes (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: less than 10 days after GO First left behind 55 passengers on the tarmac at Bengaluru airport, a similar incident happened in Amritsar on Wednesday when 35 flyers were left behind by Scoot, a Singapore-based budget airline.

The carrier had slashed four hours ahead of its Amritsar-Singapore flight’s departure timing and 35 passengers were not informed about the change in flight schedule.

“Inclement weather conditions prompted the rescheduling of the flight, which in turn affected the departure timing,” the airline said. It apologised for the inconvenience caused to the stranded passengers.

The airline said that 250 passengers reported that they were notified of the change through email and SMS. But the remaining 35 flyers were not informed by their agent as a result of which they missed
their flight, it claimed. 

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered an inquiry into the incident. “We have sought a report and shall take action against those responsible,” the DGCA said.

Flight TR509 was to take off from Amritsar at 7.55 pm, but departed four hours earlier at 3.45 pm. Alternate arrangements were being made for the stranded passengers who were left behind, reports said.
Director of Amritsar airport, V K Seth, is reported to have said that all booking agents were informed about the change in time. However, one agent failed to pass on the word to its clients.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DGCA left behind 55 passengers Civil Aviation 
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp