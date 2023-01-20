Scoot says sorry to 35 passengers it left behind

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: less than 10 days after GO First left behind 55 passengers on the tarmac at Bengaluru airport, a similar incident happened in Amritsar on Wednesday when 35 flyers were left behind by Scoot, a Singapore-based budget airline.

The carrier had slashed four hours ahead of its Amritsar-Singapore flight’s departure timing and 35 passengers were not informed about the change in flight schedule.

“Inclement weather conditions prompted the rescheduling of the flight, which in turn affected the departure timing,” the airline said. It apologised for the inconvenience caused to the stranded passengers.

The airline said that 250 passengers reported that they were notified of the change through email and SMS. But the remaining 35 flyers were not informed by their agent as a result of which they missed

their flight, it claimed.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered an inquiry into the incident. “We have sought a report and shall take action against those responsible,” the DGCA said.

Flight TR509 was to take off from Amritsar at 7.55 pm, but departed four hours earlier at 3.45 pm. Alternate arrangements were being made for the stranded passengers who were left behind, reports said.

Director of Amritsar airport, V K Seth, is reported to have said that all booking agents were informed about the change in time. However, one agent failed to pass on the word to its clients.

NEW DELHI: less than 10 days after GO First left behind 55 passengers on the tarmac at Bengaluru airport, a similar incident happened in Amritsar on Wednesday when 35 flyers were left behind by Scoot, a Singapore-based budget airline. The carrier had slashed four hours ahead of its Amritsar-Singapore flight’s departure timing and 35 passengers were not informed about the change in flight schedule. “Inclement weather conditions prompted the rescheduling of the flight, which in turn affected the departure timing,” the airline said. It apologised for the inconvenience caused to the stranded passengers. The airline said that 250 passengers reported that they were notified of the change through email and SMS. But the remaining 35 flyers were not informed by their agent as a result of which they missed their flight, it claimed. Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered an inquiry into the incident. “We have sought a report and shall take action against those responsible,” the DGCA said. Flight TR509 was to take off from Amritsar at 7.55 pm, but departed four hours earlier at 3.45 pm. Alternate arrangements were being made for the stranded passengers who were left behind, reports said. Director of Amritsar airport, V K Seth, is reported to have said that all booking agents were informed about the change in time. However, one agent failed to pass on the word to its clients.