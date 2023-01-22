Home World

White House chief of staff Ron Klain could be headed out: Reports

Klain would be stepping down at an important point in the president's term. Biden, 80, could announce in the coming weeks whether he will run for the White House again in 2024.

Published: 22nd January 2023 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2023 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

White House chief of staff Ron Klain

White House chief of staff Ron Klain (Photo | AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden's chief of staff, Ron Klain, could soon step down after two years in the key, high-pressure White House post, US media reported Saturday.

The New York Times said Klain has privately told colleagues since the midterm elections in November that after a gruelling, uninterrupted stint at Biden's side, dating back to the 2020 campaign, he is ready to move on.

The departure could come after Biden's State of the Union address, scheduled for February 7, the Times added.

Klain would be stepping down at an important point in the president's term. Biden, 80, could announce in the coming weeks whether he will run for the White House again in 2024. His Republican rival Donald Trump, 76, has already sone so.

The November midterms turned out less catastrophic than expected for the Democrats, who kept control of the Senate and lost many fewer seats than anticipated as they gave up the House of Representatives to the Republican Party.

Now Biden finds himself in a bind over classified documents from his time as Barack Obama's vice president that were found in a former office of Biden and at his family home in Delaware. They should have been turned over to the National Archives.

Biden has downplayed the affair as a mere oversight.

White House chiefs of staff rarely stay in this position for four years. Four people held the job under Trump.

Klain, 61, served as chief of staff to Vice President Al Gore from 1995 to 1999, then to Biden between 2009 and 2011.

During Obama's tenure Klain served as coordinator of the White House response to the Ebola virus crisis.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ron Klain Joe Biden
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp