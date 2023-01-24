Home World

2 killed, three critically injured in Chicago apartment shooting

Deputy Police Chief Sean Loughran described the incident as a “targeted home invasion.”

Published: 24th January 2023 01:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2023 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Associated Press

CHICAGO: Two people died and three others were critically injured in a home invasion shooting in a Chicago apartment Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 1:45 p.m. in the South Shore neighbourhood, Chicago police and fire officials said.

Multiple suspects fled from the scene and were not in custody, police said.

“It does not appear to be a random act,” Loughran said during a news briefing.

Besides the two persons killed and pronounced dead at the scene, three were taken “initially in critical condition” to University of Chicago Hospital, Loughran said.

One of the victims went to a business about half a mile (0.8 kilometers) away for help, he said.

The ages and genders of the victims were not immediately available, but apparently no children were involved, Loughran said.

ALSO READ | Seven dead as California mourns third mass killing in 8 days

Chicago shooting US shooting home invasion
Comments

