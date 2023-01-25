Home World

Senior Pakistani opposition leader arrested for publicly censuring government

The arrest of Fawad, 52, came amidst rumours that the government may arrest PTI chief and former premier Khan.

Published: 25th January 2023 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2023 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan's Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan's Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry (Twitter Photo)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani authorities on Wednesday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party senior leader Fawad Chaudhry, hours after he publicly censured the government for scheming to arrest party chairman Imran Khan.

Fawad, a close aide of ousted prime minister Khan, was taken into custody from his residence in Lahore after a case was registered against him at Kohsar Police Station on the complaint of the Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

"This imported government has gone berserk," PTI leader Farrukh Habib tweeted.

An official PTI Twitter account also posted videos, showing a convoy of police vehicles which the party claimed was carrying Chaudhry after his arrest.

The arrest of Fawad, 52, came amidst rumours that the government may arrest PTI chief and former premier Khan.

Fawad's arrest comes after he, along with scores of party workers, gathered outside Khan's Zaman Park residence in Lahore, claiming to avert the government's alleged plan to arrest the party chief.

The arrest of Fawad further deepens political fault lines in Pakistan where the Khan-led opposition is demanding snap polls. General elections in Pakistan are due after August.

However, Khan is demanding snap polls.

"He (Chaudhry) was taken away from outside his house at 5:30 am in four cars that did not have any number plates," Faisal Chaudhry, the PTI leader's brother, was quoted as saying by the Dawn newspaper. He said that the family was unaware of Fawad's current location.

"We are also not being given any details of the FIR (first information report) registered against him. "The FIR stated that Fawad, in a speech outside Khan's house, threatened ECP and said that those who become part of the caretaker government (in Punjab) will be pursued until they are punished".

Later in a tweet, the Islamabad police said that Fawad tried to "incite violence against a constitutional institution" and "inflame the sentiments of the people". It added that the case will be processed as per the law.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fawad Chaudhry Pakistani opposition leader
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp