Home World

Cash-strapped Pakistan's rupee plunges amid talks with IMF

Pakistan is seeking a crucial instalment of $1.1 billion from the fund — part of its $6 billion bailout package — to avoid default.

Published: 26th January 2023 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2023 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Cash-strapped Pakistan's currency plunged on Thursday against the dollar after the government indicated it was ready to comply with tough conditions set by the International Monetary Fund for the next tranche of its bailout package.

Pakistan is seeking a crucial instalment of $1.1 billion from the fund — part of its $6 billion bailout package — to avoid default. Talks with the IMF on reviving the bailout stalled in the past months.

The rupee closed at 230 to the dollar on Wednesday. It slipped further, trading at 255 for $1 within hours of the market reopening Thursday. The government did not immediately comment on the developments.
Analyst Ahsan Rasool says the rupee's decline is a sign that Pakistan was close to securing the much-needed loan from the IMF.

The rupee's slide comes days after Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said his government was ready to adhere to the "tough conditions of the IMF" to revive the $6 billion bailout package, which has been on hold for the past several months.

Pakistan is currently grappling with one of the country's worst economic crisis amid dwindling foreign exchange reserves. That has raised fears that Pakistan could default, although Sharif insists it pulled the country from the brink of default when it took over last year.

Sharif has blamed Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government for the economic malaise. Khan was ousted in a no-confidence in Parliament in April and has since been campaigning for early elections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan Pakistan Economic Crisis
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp