Tyre Nichols: Biden urges calm ahead of release of body camera footage

All five former Memphis Police officers who were fired following the death of Tyre Nichols were charged Thursday with second-degree murder.

Published: 27th January 2023

A woman cries during a candlelight vigil for Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers, in Memphis, Tenn., Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (Photo | AP)

US President Joe Biden has called for ‘peaceful protests’ ahead of the release of body camera footage in Tyre Nichols case, reports said.

The body camera footage will be released on Friday evening.

The police officers who were charged in the murder of Nichols are Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith all were fired Jan. 20, 2023, following an MPD internal employment investigation into their confrontation with Nichols, reports said.

Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, was hospitalized with serious injuries after his arrest and use of force by police officers on January 7. He died three days later from injuries sustained, according to police. 

BBC News quoting a lawyer for Nichols' family said the bodycam footage showed Nichols being pepper-sprayed, struck with a stun gun, restrained and kicked. He likened the incident to the notorious footage of Los Angeles police officers beating black motorist Rodney King more than 30 years ago.

President Joe Biden said the family of Tyre Nichols deserves a “swift, full and fair investigation” into his death and called for “peaceful protests” after five former Memphis police officers were charged Thursday with second-degree murder, USA Today reported.

“Outrage is understandable, but violence is never acceptable,” Biden said in his first statement on the Nichols case. “Violence is destructive and against the law. It has no place in peaceful protests seeking justice."

