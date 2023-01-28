Home World

Blockx, Korneeva win Australian Open junior titles

In the junior girls singles final, ninth-seeded Alina Korneeva beat seventh-seeded Mirra Andreeva 6-7 (2), 6-4, 7-5 in a 3-hour, 18-minute baseline duel

Published: 28th January 2023 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2023 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

Alexander Blockx of Belgium celebrates after defeating Learner Tien of the U.S. in the boys singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.

Alexander Blockx of Belgium celebrates after defeating Learner Tien of the U.S. in the boys singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MELBOURNE: Alexander Blockx of Belgium beat American Learner Tien 6-1, 2-6, 7-6 (9) to win the junior boys championship at the Australian Open on Saturday.

"It was one of the hardest battles of my life," the 17-year-old Blockx said.

In the junior girls singles final, ninth-seeded Alina Korneeva beat seventh-seeded Mirra Andreeva 6-7 (2), 6-4, 7-5 in a 3-hour, 18-minute baseline duel between the 15-year-old Russian doubles partners.

"It's not our last battle," Korneeva said during the trophy presentations. "We will have a lot of good matches."

In the junior girls doubles final, Renata Jamrichova of Slovakia and Federica Urgesi of Italy beat Japan's Hayu Kinoshita and Sara Saito 7-6 (5), 1-6, 10-7.

Tien paired with fellow American Cooper Williams to beat Blockx and Brazilian Joao Fonseca 6-4, 6-4 in the junior boys doubles final on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Australian Open junior titles Alexander Blockx Alina Korneeva
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp