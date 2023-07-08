Home World

BBC 'looking into' claims against presenter who 'paid £35,000 in return for explicit images'

It's believed that the family of the concerned recipient approached the BBC on May 19 and pleaded with the tax-payer funded corporation to beg the man to "stop sending cash".

Published: 08th July 2023 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2023 03:27 PM   |  A+A-

The EU statement specifically linked the ban to BBC reporting on those topics.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Online Desk

A BBC presenter is facing an investigation for paying a teen £35,000 in return for explicit images.

The broadcaster in question is not scheduled to be on air in the next few days but the corporation is understood to be looking into the claims says BBC. 

“When I see him on telly, I feel sick. I blame this BBC man for destroying my child’s life. Taking my child’s innocence and handing over the money for crack cocaine that could kill my child,” the mother of the teen has told The Sun. 

"One time he had sent £5,000 in one lump. The money had been in exchange for sexually explicit photographs of my child," the mother has said. 

She has claimed that the teen used the extortionate amount of cash to buy crack cocaine.

According to the Mirror, the teen who is remaining anonymous allegedly went from a "happy-go-lucky" teen to a "ghost-like" addict in just a number of years.

It's believed that the family of the concerned recipient approached the BBC on May 19 and pleaded with the tax-payer funded corporation to beg the man to "stop sending cash".

"I blame this BBC man for destroying my child's life," they added.

The messages are said to have started in 2020 and the man behind sending the images refrained from protecting his identity, as well as allegedly sending images of himself at his place of work, the reports said.

A BBC spokesperson has said that the firm treats the allegations very seriously and has the processes in place to proactively deal with them.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBC presenter pays for explicit images BBC presenter off air for sexual abuse
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp