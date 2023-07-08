BBC 'looking into' claims against presenter who 'paid £35,000 in return for explicit images'

By Online Desk

A BBC presenter is facing an investigation for paying a teen £35,000 in return for explicit images.

The broadcaster in question is not scheduled to be on air in the next few days but the corporation is understood to be looking into the claims says BBC.

“When I see him on telly, I feel sick. I blame this BBC man for destroying my child’s life. Taking my child’s innocence and handing over the money for crack cocaine that could kill my child,” the mother of the teen has told The Sun.

"One time he had sent £5,000 in one lump. The money had been in exchange for sexually explicit photographs of my child," the mother has said.

She has claimed that the teen used the extortionate amount of cash to buy crack cocaine.

According to the Mirror, the teen who is remaining anonymous allegedly went from a "happy-go-lucky" teen to a "ghost-like" addict in just a number of years.

It's believed that the family of the concerned recipient approached the BBC on May 19 and pleaded with the tax-payer funded corporation to beg the man to "stop sending cash".

The messages are said to have started in 2020 and the man behind sending the images refrained from protecting his identity, as well as allegedly sending images of himself at his place of work, the reports said.

A BBC spokesperson has said that the firm treats the allegations very seriously and has the processes in place to proactively deal with them.



