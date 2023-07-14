Home World

Jared Kushner testified before grand jury about Trump's efforts to overturn 2020 election results 

Trump, who is a Republican frontrunner for the 2024 Presidential elections, was recently indicted for mishandling confidential documents. 

Jared Kushner (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

Jared Kushner, Donald Trump's son-in-law and former political advisor, was among the witnesses who testified before a grand jury in recent weeks on Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election, The New York Times reported on Thursday.

According to the NYT report, Kushner testified before the grand jury at the federal courthouse in Washington last month, where he is said to have maintained that it was his impression that Trump truly believed the election was stolen.

Following the NYT report, CNN reported that former Trump aide Hope Hicks also testified before the grand jury. Previously, Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former Trump White House communications director who is now a CNN political commentator, met with federal prosecutors, sitting for a formal, voluntary interview as part of the ongoing special counsel probe, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter, reports CNN.

Since the 2020 Presidential election results came out, Trump has repeatedly and falsely claimed that he won the 2020 election and that Biden's win resulted from fraud. Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in a failed bid to stop Congress from certifying Biden's win.

