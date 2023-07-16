After 10 months of incarceration in Qatar, jailed Indian Navy vets file mercy petition seeking pardon

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: It has been over ten and a half months since the eight naval veterans were taken into custody by Qatar’s interior ministry and with no clarity on when the trial will end.

With their future under serious jeopardy, a few jailed veterans have now filed a mercy petition to the Emir of Qatar to grant them a pardon. The families of the veterans say that the Emir of Qatar is known to be benevolent and they are hopeful of their plea being considered.

"Since most of the veterans are over 60 years of age their health has got adversely impacted due to the trial. There is no clarity on the charges that have been levelled against them – they are based on sections under the Qatari law so little is known about how long the case would last. During the last hearing on June 21, two of the investigators were tried and the next hearing is on July 19th. There is uncertainty over how long this trial will continue. It is for the same reason that some family members have filed a mercy petition and are pleading to the Emir to pardon the veterans," say sources.

The Emir typically issues pardons twice a year, during Ramadan and National Day. No official information regarding those released is usually disclosed unless the pardons involve ex-pats, in which case their consulates sometimes share information about the releases.

Meanwhile, families of the naval veterans are being allowed to meet them once a week and phone calls are also facilitated for those who have families back home and are not able to travel to Doha.

"Every time we have spoken to our kin in Doha over the phone, he has always maintained that they have not done anything unlawful," according to a family member of one of the veterans.

"The case is in what is called 'The Court of First Instance'. Four hearings have taken place. Our Embassy in Qatar is closely following it. The full nature of the charges is not entirely clear. We are ensuring that our nationals are receiving the required legal assistance. The family members continue to receive weekly phone calls and meetings. They are being updated with the proceedings of the case on a regular basis,” said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi recently.

Only time will tell if the tide would turn in favour of these eight naval veterans and if they could actually be repatriated.

