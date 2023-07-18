'Where is Qin Gang': China's foreign minister goes missing amid affair rumour; Beijing stays mum

By Online Desk

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit held in Jakarta last week saw a notable absence — China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang. He was last seen in public on June 25 when he met with envoys from Vietnam, Russia and Sri Lanka in Beijing.

Qin's mysterious absence has now continued for over three weeks with the foreign minister missing multiple high-profile events including talks with US envoys amid a tumultuous period of bilateral ties. His place has been taken by the country’s top diplomat and Qin's boss, Wang Yi, who continued to spearhead China's international relations during this period.

The official line from Beijing is that Qin has been unwell and no details of what was ailing him have been made public. However, speculations continue to run wild over his absence.

According to a report by The Times, Qin's disappearance has been linked to rumours of an alleged extramarital affair with a Hong Kong-based television personality.

Mao Ning, a spokeswoman for the Chinese foreign ministry, said: “I have no understanding of the matter," when asked about Qin's alleged affair.

Members of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) are outright banned for having extramarital relationships and the party's disciplinary observer the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) often cites affairs when charging senior officials with corruption.

Asked if Qin still occupied his post, Mao Ning referred reporters to the ministry’s website, where he is listed as foreign minister.

The unexpected disappearance and reappearance of critics and more recently, its billionaires in the Xi Jinping era is the new normal in Beijing, but such an abrupt scenario involving Chinese officials is generally seen as a sign of trouble.

However, the mystery and secrecy surrounding the health of Chinese officials is not a new phenomenon with Xi himself disappearing from public view for two weeks in September 2012, a few months before his ascent to the CCP's leadership. During this period he had cancelled meetings with foreign officials, including a high-profile meeting with then-US Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton.

Similarly, Zhang Gaoli, China's former Vice Premier, made his first public appearance at the 20th CCP Congress last year after a scandal over a purported account of a decade-long affair and allegations of sexual assault levelled against him by tennis star Peng Shuai.

It now remains to be seen if Qin will reappear in public after 'recovering from his poor health' or if there is any truth to the rumour.

57-year-old Qin, a trusted ally and interlocutor of President Xi, was promoted to the role of Foreign Minister in December last year, making him one of the youngest officeholders in the country.

He is a seasoned and tough-talking diplomat who has served as China's Ambassador to the US and has thrice been posted to the UK between 1995-2011. And, during his two terms as foreign ministry spokesperson, he has often been associated with his skewering one-liners and punchlines wrapped in metaphors as he stood in front as the voice of Beijing.

