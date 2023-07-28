Home World

Silent protest march held in London over Manipur violence

Their silent march came in the wake of a video from Manipur last week of two tribal women being paraded naked, which sparked shock and outrage across the country.

Published: 28th July 2023 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2023 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

Manipur

Image used for representation.

By PTI

LONDON: A UK-based Indian-origin women's group organised a silent protest march here to register their protest against the violence in Manipur.

The Women of North East India Support Network (WNESN) organised a group of men and women in face masks to signify silence and carried placards outside the Indian High Commission in London.

The group then marched towards Parliament Square to conclude their protest at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi opposite the House of Parliament complex on Wednesday evening.

"Together we marched in solidarity to share the pain and anguish of our two Kuki-Zo sisters of Manipur who were paraded naked and gang-raped," WNESN said in a statement.

The group was formed in 2020 during the pandemic as a community-based women's support network.

Their silent march came in the wake of a video from Manipur last week of two tribal women being paraded naked, which sparked shock and outrage across the country.

A top government functionary said in New Delhi on Thursday that the CBI will probe the case of sexual assault on the two Manipuri women and that no effort will be spared to ensure stringent action against the accused in all heinous crimes in the state hit by ethnic violence.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manipur violence silent protest london
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp