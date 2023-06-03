Home World

Turkiye to send commando unit to help quell unrest in Kosovo

Violent clashes with ethnic Serbs on Monday left 30 international soldiers - 11 Italians and 19 Hungarians - wounded, including fractures and burns from improvised explosive incendiary devices.

Kosovo

Ethnic Albanians take part in a protest in the southern, ethnic Albanian-dominated part of Mitrovica, Kosovo. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

ANKARA: The Turkish defence ministry announced on Saturday it will be sending a commando battalion to northern Kosovo in response to a NATO request for troops to help quell violent unrest.

The request came from NATO's Joint Force Command Naples, the ministry said in a press statement posted on its official Twitter account, and the battalion will join the alliance's peacekeeping mission in the region, known as KFOR, as a reserve unit.

Turkiye did not specify how many troops would be going, but NATO announced on Tuesday that it would be sending 700 troops to bolster the force in the area.

All the new troops are expected to come from the same country.

KFOR currently consists of almost 3,800 troops, including some 350 from Turkiye.

The clashes grew out of a confrontation that unfolded earlier after ethnic Albanian officials elected in votes overwhelmingly boycotted by Serbs entered municipal buildings to take office and were blocked by Serbs.

"We urge restraint and dialogue to resolve these developments in northern Kosovo which endanger regional security and stability," the Turkish statement read.

The Turkish commando battalion will be deploying to the Sultan Murat Barracks in Kosovo on Sunday and Monday.

