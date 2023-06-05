Home World

More than 500 people evacuated after Ecuador floods

Authorities evacuated around 500 people by boat and another 30 by helicopter, the Risk Management Secretariat said.

Published: 05th June 2023 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2023 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

Ecuador

People wade through a flooded street in Esmeraldas, Ecuador. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

ESMERALDAS: More than 500 people were evacuated from their homes in northern Ecuador on Sunday following flooding caused by heavy rains, President Guillermo Lasso said.

No one had been reported dead or missing, he said.

Dozens of residents climbed onto the roofs or balconies of their homes to protect themselves from the rising waters, according to images released by the Ministry of Defense.

The rain had fallen for 12 hours without interruption, causing six rivers to overflow, Lasso said.

"The priority is to save their lives, let's protect them! We have already rescued 500 people and the work continues," he wrote on Twitter.

Authorities evacuated around 500 people by boat and another 30 by helicopter, the Risk Management Secretariat said.

Around 11,750 people were affected by the floods and 16 lost their homes in the province of Esmeraldas, which borders Colombia.

Classes were suspended in several towns where schools were damaged.

Five health centres were also affected.

Between January and May, 36 people have been killed and more than 99,000 were affected across Ecuador.

In March, a landslide caused by heavy rains in the Andean town of Alausi buried dozens of houses, killing around 60 people.

Rescuers are still working to recover the bodies of 13 people who went missing in that disaster.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ecuador flood ecuador
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp