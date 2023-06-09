Home World

Nearly two dozen teenagers injured in elevated walkway collapse in Texas beach city

Officials confirmed that all of the injured were between the ages of 14 and 18, from the Bayou City Fellowship summer camp.

A member of Bayou City Fellowship Youth Group is prepared to be taken to the hospital. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TEXAS: Nearly two dozen teenagers from a summer camp were injured when an elevated walkway collapsed on Thursday in a beachside city in Texas. 

Brazoria County officials said that five of the injured were flown to the hospital by helicopter but none of the injuries are expected to be life-threatening.

The cause of the walkway collapse in Surfside Beach, a small city on the Gulf of Mexico, about 60 miles (97 kilometres) south of downtown Houston, is under investigation. 

Surfside Beach Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Justin Mills said his department responded to an emergency call at 12:34 PM and set up landing areas for the medical helicopters. 

Sharon Trower, public information officer for Brazoria County, said all of the victims were between 14 and 18 years old and from the Bayou City Fellowship summer camp.

The five taken by helicopter were flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston. Six were taken to local hospitals by ambulance, and about 10 more were taken to hospitals by private vehicles, Trower said. 

Memorial Hermann officials and Bayou City Fellowship camp officials did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment. 

Aerial video from TV station KTRK showed the walkway appears to be made from wood and leads to a building.

