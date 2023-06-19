Home World

Former US president Trump criticized by Republican opponents over classified documents case

Prosecutors also allege that Trump schemed to prevent federal investigators from recovering the classified material, which he took with him upon leaving the White House.

Published: 19th June 2023 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2023 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

Donald Trump

Former US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: Fresh off Donald Trump's 37-count indictment, several top Republicans, including White House hopefuls Mike Pence and Asa Hutchinson, on Sunday criticized the ex-president's handling of classified information as rivals plot their potential paths to 2024.

The comments, including harsh criticism from former Trump defense secretary Mark Esper, came on the first round of major weekend political talk shows since Trump pleaded not guilty in a Miami courtroom Tuesday to mishandling some of the US government's most sensitive secrets.

Prosecutors also allege that Trump schemed to prevent federal investigators from recovering the classified material, which he took with him upon leaving the White House.

The remarks Sunday stand in sharp contrast to those of many Republicans in Congress who have either defended Trump or declined to criticize him.

"I can't defend what is alleged," Pence, Trump's former vice president, told NBC's Sunday talk show "Meet the Press," alluding to his ex-boss's behavior in the documents affair.

Hutchinson, the former governor of Arkansas, went further, calling the allegations "serious and disqualifying."

"I think that he should drop out" of the 2024 race, Hutchinson told ABC's "This Week."

Trump, who has claimed the Department of Justice is being weaponized against him, is accused in the indictment of endangering national security by illegally keeping top secret military plans and nuclear weapons information at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

The case is one of multiple legal challenges casting a shadow over his run for another term in the White House.

"If the allegations are true, that it contained information about our nation's security... it could be quite harmful to the nation," Esper told CNN's "State of the Union."

Echoing remarks last week by the special prosecutor who filed the charges, Esper said "no one is above the law," and called the revelations "disturbing."

Balancing act

Republican presidential contenders are finding themselves in the tricky position of trying to stake out room between themselves and Trump, the party's current clear frontrunner, without alienating his loyal and powerful base.

"The former president deserves his day in court," Pence said. "I want to reserve judgment about this until he's had an opportunity to take his case into the courtroom."

Pence also made clear that he and Trump "have parted ways" on other issues as well, including on the national debt.

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, who threw his hat in the ring last week with a vow to directly take on Trump, on Sunday blasted the former president for "constantly whining and complaining and moaning about how things are unfair."

Christie, a former federal prosecutor, also attacked Trump for berating ex-underlings who cross or disappoint him. "He's a petulant child when someone disagrees with him," Christie told CNN.

Last Monday, former US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley unleashed a fierce critique of her one-time boss.

"If this indictment is true... president Trump was incredibly reckless with our national security," Haley told Fox News.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Donald Trump classified information
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp