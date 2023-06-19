Home World

Group blamed in Uganda attack 'funded by Islamic State'

In a report due to be published this week, UN experts on the DRC shed light on the hazy financial connections between the two groups.

Published: 19th June 2023 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2023 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

Sudan had plunged into chaos since mid-April when tensions between the military and its rival, the paramilitary RSF, exploded into open fighting in the capital, Khartoum. Photo | AFP)

Sudan had plunged into chaos since mid-April when tensions between the military and its rival, the paramilitary RSF, exploded into open fighting in the capital, Khartoum. Photo | AFP)

By AFP

A notorious armed group suspected of massacring at least 41 people at a Ugandan school has received funds from the so-called Islamic State (IS), according to a UN report seen by AFP on Monday.

The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), accused of the attack last Friday in the western Ugandan town of Mpondwe, has been blamed for thousands of civilian deaths in neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.

In a report due to be published this week, UN experts on the DRC shed light on the hazy financial connections between the two groups.

The IS has "provided financial support to ADF since at least 2019, through a complex financial scheme involving individuals in several countries on the continent, emanating from Somalia and going through South Africa, Kenya and Uganda," it said.

The evidence comes from documents and testimony, it said.

Historically linked to predominantly Muslim Ugandan rebels opposed to President Yoweri Museveni, the ADF established itself in eastern DRC in the mid-1990s.

It became one of scores of outlawed forces in the troubled region, but in 2019 pivoted towards radicalism, pledging allegiance to the IS.

The IS describes the ADF as its regional affiliate, the Islamic State Central Africa Province (ISCAP). In March 2021, the United States placed the ADF on its list of "terrorist groups" affiliated with IS.

In November 2021, Ugandan troops crossed into eastern DRC, joining Congolese forces in a crackdown on the ADF after a string of bombings in the Ugandan capital Kampala.

Military officials on both sides proclaimed Operation Shujaa to be a success, but attacks by the group have continued.

The new UN report says the ADF "sent combatants and/or collaborators on scouting missions" to try to expand beyond North Kivu and Ituri provinces.

The group "sought to recruit and conduct attacks in Kinshasa as well as Tshoppo, Haut-Uele and South-Kivu provinces," it adds.

The attack in Uganda occurred less than two kilometres (1.2 miles) from the border with the DRC.

Officials said 37 students at the Lhubiriha Secondary School were killed -- 17 in the torched men's dormitory, and 20 female students who ran, but were hacked to death.

Four non-students were also killed.

Major General Dick Olum, who has been leading the Uganda side of the operation against the rebels in the DRC, told AFP that intelligence suggested the ADF had been in the area at least two days before the attack.

They were apparently on a scouting mission to plot the raid on the school, he said.

"We have called for more firepower, planes to help in the rescue operation of those abducted, and locating the rebel hideouts for military action," he said. 

In June 1998, 80 students were burnt to death in their dormitories in an ADF raid on Kichwamba Technical Institute, also near Uganda's border with the DRC

bur-at/ri/fb 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uganda School massacre UN report
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp