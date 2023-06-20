Home World

Gannett sues Google, alleges monopoly on digital advertising 

The largest US newspaper publisher by total daily circulation alleges in the suit that Google controls how publishers sell their ad slots.

Published: 20th June 2023

By Associated Press

NEW YORK: Gannett, the parent company behind newspapers like USA Today, has filed a civil lawsuit against Google and its parent company Alphabet, claiming that they unlawfully hold monopolies in the advertising technology tools that publishers and advertisers use to buy and sell online ad space.

The largest US newspaper publisher by total daily circulation alleges in the suit that Google controls how publishers sell their ad slots and forces them to sell an increasing amount of ad space to Google at lower prices.

This in turn results in less revenue for publishers and Google's ad-tech rivals and more money for Google.

In January the Justice Department and eight states filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google, seeking to shatter its alleged monopoly on the entire ecosystem of online advertising as a hurtful burden to advertisers, consumers and even the US government.

The suit accused the company of unlawfully monopolising the way ads are served online by excluding competitors.

The European Union launched an antitrust investigation into Google's digital ad dominance in 2021.

And last week EU regulators hit Google with fresh antitrust charges, saying the only way to satisfy competition concerns about its lucrative digital ad business is by selling off parts of the tech giant's main moneymaker.

The unprecedented decision to push for such a breakup marks a significant escalation by Brussels in its crackdown on Silicon Valley digital giants and follows a similar move by US authorities seeking to bust Google's alleged monopoly on the online ad ecosystem.

Gannett CEO Mike Reed, in an opinion piece published Tuesday by Gannett-owned USA Today, said that the company is looking to "restore fair competition in a digital advertising marketplace that Google has demolished."

Reed claims that local news outlets are hurting because of unlawful bid-rigging practices used by Google.

"The core of the case and our position is that Google abuses its control over the ad server monopoly to make it increasingly difficult for rival exchanges to run competitive auctions," Reed wrote.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request seeking comment from The Associated Press.

Gannett's lawsuit, filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, seeks an unspecified amount of damages and injunctive relief.

The Virginia company is seeking a trial by jury.

