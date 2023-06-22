Success stories of Indian-Americans define limitless possibilities between US and India: Biden

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Praising the Indian community in the US, President Joe Biden on Thursday mentioned the contributions of Americans of Indian heritage in his administration, including Vice President Kamala Harris, whose success stories define the relationship and the limitless possibilities between the two nations.

Biden's remarks came as he welcomed Prime Minister Modi at the White House on his first state visit.

He said a special bond between the two nations forged by the special bond among its people based on values like the duty to family and elders, treating all people with respect and dignity, self-discipline, hard work, faith and service to the community, courage, resilience and tolerance and opportunity for all which are universal.

"I see it in the Indian-American diaspora that reflects every part of American life and remains a bridge between our nations and only grows stronger with each generation," he said.

"We see it with record numbers of Indian Americans serving in the United States Congress. We see it here at the White House where proud Americans of Indian heritage serve our country every day, including our vice president of the United States, Kamala Harris," Biden said.

A record 150-plus Indian-Americans serve in key positions in the Biden administration.

ALSO READ | PM Modi invites Micron, Applied Materials to boost semiconductor manufacturing in India

"The granddaughter -- the proud granddaughter of an Indian civil servant; daughter of an Indian student, turned American scientist who came to the United States when she was only 19 years old to pursue her dream of curing cancer. A family like so many of ours in our nation. That speaks to the thousand stories of determination courage and hope in America," he said.

READ HERE | India, US take pride in their diversity; democratic values: Modi

"Stories that define the relationship and the limitless possibilities between the United States and India. Two great nations, two great friends, two great powers that can define the course of the 21st century," he added.

Harris, 58, was born in Oakland, California.

Her mother Shyamala Gopalan migrated to the US from Tamil Nadu in India, while her father, Donald J Harris, moved to the US from Jamaica.

Prime Minister Modi also praised the Indian diaspora and said the grand welcome accorded to him at the White House was an honour and pride for 1.4 billion people of India and more than 4 million people of Indian origin living in the US.

"The people of the Indian community are enhancing India's glory in the US through their talent, hard work and dedication. You are the real strength of our relationship," Modi said.

WASHINGTON: Praising the Indian community in the US, President Joe Biden on Thursday mentioned the contributions of Americans of Indian heritage in his administration, including Vice President Kamala Harris, whose success stories define the relationship and the limitless possibilities between the two nations. Biden's remarks came as he welcomed Prime Minister Modi at the White House on his first state visit. He said a special bond between the two nations forged by the special bond among its people based on values like the duty to family and elders, treating all people with respect and dignity, self-discipline, hard work, faith and service to the community, courage, resilience and tolerance and opportunity for all which are universal.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "I see it in the Indian-American diaspora that reflects every part of American life and remains a bridge between our nations and only grows stronger with each generation," he said. "We see it with record numbers of Indian Americans serving in the United States Congress. We see it here at the White House where proud Americans of Indian heritage serve our country every day, including our vice president of the United States, Kamala Harris," Biden said. A record 150-plus Indian-Americans serve in key positions in the Biden administration. ALSO READ | PM Modi invites Micron, Applied Materials to boost semiconductor manufacturing in India "The granddaughter -- the proud granddaughter of an Indian civil servant; daughter of an Indian student, turned American scientist who came to the United States when she was only 19 years old to pursue her dream of curing cancer. A family like so many of ours in our nation. That speaks to the thousand stories of determination courage and hope in America," he said. READ HERE | India, US take pride in their diversity; democratic values: Modi "Stories that define the relationship and the limitless possibilities between the United States and India. Two great nations, two great friends, two great powers that can define the course of the 21st century," he added. Harris, 58, was born in Oakland, California. Her mother Shyamala Gopalan migrated to the US from Tamil Nadu in India, while her father, Donald J Harris, moved to the US from Jamaica. Prime Minister Modi also praised the Indian diaspora and said the grand welcome accorded to him at the White House was an honour and pride for 1.4 billion people of India and more than 4 million people of Indian origin living in the US. "The people of the Indian community are enhancing India's glory in the US through their talent, hard work and dedication. You are the real strength of our relationship," Modi said.