Ukraine strike damages bridge linking Crimea to South Ukraine: Russian official
The Russian- installed governor of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov announced via Telegram that during a strike at night time, the bridge was damaged.
Published: 22nd June 2023 01:09 PM | Last Updated: 22nd June 2023 01:09 PM | A+A A-
MOSCOW: A strike has damaged a bridge linking the annexed Crimean peninsula to a region of southern Ukraine partially occupied by Russia, a Russian official said on Thursday.
"During the night a strike hit the Chongar bridge. There are no victims" Sergei Aksyonov, the Russia-installed governor of Crimea, said on Telegram.
The bridge connects Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, to the Ukrainian region of Kherson.
The Russia-installed governor of Kherson, Vladimir Saldo, said that Ukrainian strikes had hit "bridges" near Chongar, next to photos of what appeared to be gaping holes on a bridge.
The strike came as Ukraine wages a counter-offensive to recapture territory occupied by Russian forces. Crimea has been regularly targeted by strikes, mostly using drones, over recent months.