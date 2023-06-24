Home World

Prigozhin says Wagner captured South Russia army HQ, claims to have support of locals

Prigozhin's fighters crossed into Russia from occupied Ukraine overnight and took the army HQ in the southern city, which serves as a key operational hub for Moscow's forces in Ukraine.

Published: 24th June 2023 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2023 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

Wagner

Russian servicemen guard an area in a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MOSCOW: Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, leading a mutiny to bring down Moscow's top brass, said Saturday his fighters captured the army HQ in Russia's Rostov-on-Don "without firing a single shot" and claimed to have the support of locals.

Prigozhin's fighters crossed into Russia from occupied Ukraine overnight and took the army HQ in the southern city, which serves as a key operational hub for Moscow's forces in Ukraine.

"Why does the country support us? Because we went on a march of justice," Prigozhin said in his latest audio message on the Telegram social media platform.

"We got to Rostov. Without a single shot we captured the building of the (army) HQ," he said.

He said the mercenaries "had not touched a single soldier, we did not kill a single person on our way" and claimed his men had been hit by strikes from "artillery and after that from helicopters."

ALSO READ | Officials in Russia's Lipetsk region urge residents to stay home

He also claimed to have the support of locals in Rostov.

Prigozhin said that his fighters had removed mines from outside the building Wagner occupied in Rostov.

Earlier, the outspoken chief hit back at President Vladimir Putin, who called Prigozhin a traitor in an address to Russians.

"On treason of the motherland: the president is deeply wrong. We are patriots of our motherland," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RUSSIA Wagner Mercenery
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp