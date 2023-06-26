Home World

Texas airport worker dies after being 'ingested' into Delta plane engine 

A similar incident occurred late last year in Alabama when an airport worker was pulled into a plane engine.

Published: 26th June 2023 05:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2023 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

File image used for representational purpose only: A Delta Air Lines plane takes off at Atlanta's Hartsfield International Airport in Atlanta.

By PTI

HOUSTON: In a freak accident, an airport worker in the US State of Texas was killed after being sucked into a passenger plane engine.

The worker's death occurred at about 10.25 pm (local time) as a Delta Air Lines flight which had just arrived in San Antonio, Texas from Los Angeles was taxiing to an arrival gate with one engine running when the worker was killed on Friday.

The employee, who has not been named, was "ingested" into an engine at San Antonio International Airport in Texas on Friday, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said.

The NTSB said in a statement that they are "in contact" with the Atlanta-based airline which is "in the information gathering process".

Delta Air Lines said it was "heartbroken" over the incident and the loss of a member of its "aviation family".

"Our hearts and full support are with their family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time," it said.

The airport worker was employed by Unifi Aviation, a company that several airlines contract to assist with ground handling operations.

The company said in a statement to local media outlet KENS5 that it is "deeply saddened by the loss of our employee at San Antonio International Airport during a tragic incident in the late hours of Friday, June 23, 2023."

"Our hearts go out to the family of the deceased, and we remain focused on supporting our employees on the ground and ensuring they are being taken care of during this time," it said.

"From our initial investigation, this incident was unrelated to Unifi's operational processes, safety procedures and policies. Out of respect for the deceased, we will not be sharing any additional information," it added.

San Antonio firefighters and police officers were the first to respond to the worker's death late on Friday.

The NTSB has since joined the investigation and could release a preliminary report with more details in the coming days.

A similar incident occurred late last year in Alabama when an airport worker was pulled into a plane engine.

On Wednesday, regional airline Piedmont was fined USD 15,625 by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) for the death of a ground crew worker in the Alabama incident.

"Proper training and enforcement of safety procedures could have prevented this tragedy," said OSHA Area Director Jose A Gonzalez in Mobile, Alabama.

"This incident is a tragic reminder that safety measures must be in place even for a routine assignment," Gonzalez said in a statement.

A subsidiary of American Airlines, Piedmont Airlines Inc. is based in Salisbury, Maryland.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Airport worker US State of Texas Delta Air Lines flight
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp