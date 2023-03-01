China's manufacturing accelerates as economy revives

Home World

Business activity is recovering after the ruling Communist Party ended stringent anti-virus restrictions in early December.

A worker collects parts at SMC, a Japanese pneumatic engineering company factory in Beijing on Jan. 10, 2023 (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BEIJING: China's factory activity accelerated in February as the economy revived following the end of anti-virus controls that kept millions of people at home and disrupted travel and trade, two surveys showed Wednesday.

Purchasing managers' indexes issued by a business magazine, Caixin, and the official China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing rebounded to levels that show activity growing. Measures of production, exports and new orders all rose.

That followed a slump in activity that dragged last year's economic growth to 3 per cent, its second-lowest level since at least the 1970s.

"Operations and customer demand revived," Caixin said in a statement.

The Caixin PMI rose to 51.6 from January's 49.2 on a 100-point scale. Numbers above 50 show activity growing. Caixin said it was the first improvement in seven months and the second-highest reading in 21 months.

The Federation's PMI, issued with the national statistics agency, rose to 52.6 from the previous month's breakeven level of 50.1.

