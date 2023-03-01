'World's largest democracy' India leads global list of internet shutdowns for fifth year in a row

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: For the fifth successive year, India remained on top of the global list for the highest number of internet shutdowns in 2022.

A reputed internet advocacy watchdog-‘Access Now’ in its latest report released on Tuesday, categorically stated that 84 out of 187 internet shutdowns recorded from across the world, were reported in India. Among them, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) had recorded a total of 49 internet shutdowns.

According to the New York-based digital rights advocacy group, the internet shutdowns in J&K were enforced due to political instability and violence including a string of 16-back-to-back orders for 3-day-long curfew-style shutdowns effected in January and February 2022.

Indian authorities blocked at least 55,607 websites, URLs, applications, social media, posts and accounts between 2015 and 2022. “These censorship acts have been steadily on the rise with the government blocking 2.4 times, or 142% more social media posts in 2022 than in 2018, the report claimed.

In 2021, 107 internet shutdowns were recorded in India with takedown orders of 6096 social media posts and accounts while 84 shutdowns in 2022 with takedown orders of 6775 social media posts and accounts in India.

Next to India, Ukraine, which was forced into war following Russia's invasion of the country, recorded 22 internet shutdowns. The armed conflict broke out in the country on February 23, 2022.

Ukraine was followed by Iran with 18 shutdowns. Myanmar remained fourth on the list of countries with frequently imposed internet shutdowns.

The report said that 62 internet shutdowns in 16 countries occurred due to protests and 35 due to active conflicts in 2022. The 8 imposed internet shutdowns in 6 countries were recorded to prevent the use of unfair means in examinations while 5 internet shutdowns in 5 countries were recorded due to elections.

The report says “48 internet shutdowns in 14 countries coincided with documented human rights abuses in which Bangladesh, Iran, and Ukraine were included in 2022. The report further states that 23 countries had 28 service-based shutdowns in 2022, including India, Iran, China, Russia and others. The report has stated that governments around the world are imposing internet shutdowns at alarming rates.

NEW DELHI: For the fifth successive year, India remained on top of the global list for the highest number of internet shutdowns in 2022. A reputed internet advocacy watchdog-‘Access Now’ in its latest report released on Tuesday, categorically stated that 84 out of 187 internet shutdowns recorded from across the world, were reported in India. Among them, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) had recorded a total of 49 internet shutdowns. According to the New York-based digital rights advocacy group, the internet shutdowns in J&K were enforced due to political instability and violence including a string of 16-back-to-back orders for 3-day-long curfew-style shutdowns effected in January and February 2022. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Indian authorities blocked at least 55,607 websites, URLs, applications, social media, posts and accounts between 2015 and 2022. “These censorship acts have been steadily on the rise with the government blocking 2.4 times, or 142% more social media posts in 2022 than in 2018, the report claimed. In 2021, 107 internet shutdowns were recorded in India with takedown orders of 6096 social media posts and accounts while 84 shutdowns in 2022 with takedown orders of 6775 social media posts and accounts in India. Next to India, Ukraine, which was forced into war following Russia's invasion of the country, recorded 22 internet shutdowns. The armed conflict broke out in the country on February 23, 2022. Ukraine was followed by Iran with 18 shutdowns. Myanmar remained fourth on the list of countries with frequently imposed internet shutdowns. The report said that 62 internet shutdowns in 16 countries occurred due to protests and 35 due to active conflicts in 2022. The 8 imposed internet shutdowns in 6 countries were recorded to prevent the use of unfair means in examinations while 5 internet shutdowns in 5 countries were recorded due to elections. The report says “48 internet shutdowns in 14 countries coincided with documented human rights abuses in which Bangladesh, Iran, and Ukraine were included in 2022. The report further states that 23 countries had 28 service-based shutdowns in 2022, including India, Iran, China, Russia and others. The report has stated that governments around the world are imposing internet shutdowns at alarming rates.