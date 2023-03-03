Home World

'Sometimes Quad plays together like Beatles, sometimes we put out singles': Japanese foreign minister

Yoshimasa Hayashi, an avid music fan, drew the parallel to the Fab Four on Friday, as he met his Quad counterparts from the United States, Australia and India in New Delhi.

Published: 03rd March 2023 06:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2023 11:40 PM   |  A+A-

Quad

EAM S Jaishankar with Antony Blinken, Yoshimasa Hayashi and Penny Wong before the Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting. (Photo | PTI)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As Asia's "Quad" powers search for ways to define the group, Japan's foreign minister has offered a model -- The Beatles.

Quad or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue is a strategic security dialogue between Australia, India, Japan and the United States.

Yoshimasa Hayashi, an avid music fan and a trained pianist, drew the parallel to the Fab Four on Friday, as he met his Quad counterparts.

"This is kind of a band like The Beatles. The members are fixed and they always play together (for over) 10 years," Hayashi said.

"But this is more kind of a soft group, so that even within The Beatles, Paul McCartney can release an album solo."

External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar noted that "There are three priorities for Quad which include supply chains, digital trust and transparency and enhancing connectivity.’’ 

Quad members deny hostile intentions and stress that they are not a military alliance, instead cooperating in areas such as vaccine production and disaster relief.

"Good to break bread with my Quad colleagues. Together we recognise the Indo-Pacific region will shape the trajectory of the world in the 21st century and are committed to safeguarding its peace, stability and growing prosperity,’’ said US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. Interestingly, Blinken too has an interest in music and is a guitarist.

Meanwhile, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said that the Quad shared a vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The ministers condemned terrorism and violent extremism and emphasised on the importance of denying any logistical, financial, or military support to terrorists including transnational and cross-border attacks.

"We reiterate our condemnation of terrorist attacks, including 26/11 Mumbai which claimed lives of citizens from all Quad countries and Pathankot attacks. In this regard we express our concern at attempts to politicse the working of the UNSC Sanctions Regimes and call on all states to maintain the transparent objective and evidence based working methods of UNSC Sanctions Committee,’’ said the joint statement issued after the meeting.

The meeting reaffirmed Quad’s steadfast commitment to supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, which is inclusive and resilient.

"We strongly support the principles of freedom, rule of  law, soverignity and territorial integrity, peaceful settlement of disputes without resorting to threat,’’ read the joint statement.

The next Quad Leaders Summit will be hosted by Australia later this year.

"We will work closely to align and complement Quad’s agenda with Japan’s Presidency of the G7, India’s Presidency of the G20 and USA’s APEC host year 2023,’’ the statement added.

