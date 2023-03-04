Home World

Delhi audience laughs as Russian foreign minister says Ukraine launched war  

Lavrov claimed Russia was trying to stop the Ukraine war, which began after its own full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Published: 04th March 2023 09:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2023 09:03 PM   |  A+A-

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (File | AP)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (File | AP)

By Online Desk

Russian foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, was laughed at in Delhi after saying the Ukraine war was "launched against us".

Lavrov claimed Russia was trying to stop the Ukraine war, which began after its own full-scale invasion in February 2022, BBC reports.

According to Sky News, addressing the Raisina Dialogue, an event in New Delhi that debates the major challenges facing the world in politics and economics and one of few such events globally that still invites Russian politicians to attend, the 72-year-old staked the unlikely claim that Russia was trying to stop the war.

"The war, which we are trying to stop, which was launched against us using Ukrainian people, of course, influenced the policy of Russia, including energy policy," he said to a chorus of laughs and groans, the report said.

However, the report added that it wasn't all mockery, however, for the veteran politician, who has been in post since 2004. When asked about the "double standard" of Western interventions in sovereign countries, his audience applauded his response, Sky News added.

"Have you been interested in these years [in] what is going on in Iraq, what is going on in Afghanistan?" he asked his interviewer.

"[You] believe that the United States has the right to declare a threat to its national interest, any place on earth, like they did in Yugoslavia, in Iraq, in Libya, in Syria... and you don't ask them any questions?"

The mixed reaction, according to Sky News, reflects how many non-Western powers around the world view the conflict in Ukraine, seeing a certain degree of hypocrisy in how the West has different reactions dependent on its own interests.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ukraine war Russia
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp