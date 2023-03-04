Russia's invasion of Ukraine: Battle for Bakhmut continues, both sides report explosions & shellings  

By Online Desk

Ukrainian forces have blown up a railway bridge inside the besieged eastern city of Bakhmut, according to a report.

Video of the controlled explosion, posted on social media and geolocated by CNN, was shared widely today along with unconfirmed reports that it was a sign that Ukraine was preparing to withdraw from the city, The Guardian reports.

However, Ukraine’s 46th Brigade, which is operating in the city, denied the reports, saying the bridge was already unusable.

According to CNN, Ukrainian authorities have ordered a mandatory evacuation for vulnerable residents of the southern city of Kupyansk, located in the Kharkiv region, due to "constant" Russian shelling.

"Evacuation of people with limited mobility, people with disabilities and children with their parents is underway," the Kupyansk city military administration said in a Facebook post Friday. "Unfortunately, due to constant shelling of the Kupyansk community" by Russian forces "there is major destruction of critical infrastructure."

The city administration said utilities "are operating as usual" and that online classes are being organized for students, the report added.

Meanwhile, according to the Kyiv Post, explosions lit up the night sky on Friday morning deep inside Russia near a town which is host for a high security Kremlin weapons research facility, as President Volodymyr Zelensky hinted that Kyiv’s campaign of long-range strikes against Moscow's forces will continue and multiply in the future.

Russian national news agencies and local social media reported that two blasts lit up the sky during the early morning hours in the vicinity of Kolomna, home to the state-owned missile and aerospace research institute “Design Bureau of Machine Building (DBMB)”, about an hour’s drive from the Russian capital, the report said.

The Biden administration on Friday sanctioned a number of Russian individuals connected to the arbitrary detention of Vladimir Kara-Murza, a prominent human rights advocate and Kremlin critic who has been jailed in Moscow for nearly a year after speaking out against the war in Ukraine in an interview with CNN.

The United States has called for Kara-Murza’s “immediate and unconditional release,” but Friday’s actions represent a long-awaited decision on imposing sanctions against Russia for his imprisonment, CNN reported.

Kara-Murza, who has survived two poisonings, has been incredibly critical of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s war in Ukraine, and he continues to speak out even as he is detained.

