Home World

'Herstory' trend brings 'forgotten women's lives' out of shadows in Britain

At London's Covent Garden opera venue, visitors can now discover the theatre's own "herstory" on a tour celebrating the many forgotten women who helped shape it.

Published: 06th March 2023 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2023 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

The Paul Hamlyn Hall at the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden, central London. (Photo | AFP)

The Paul Hamlyn Hall at the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden, central London. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

LONDON: From the opera star who went on stage smothered in diamonds to a young widow left penniless with a small child in 19th-century Britain, a new wave of "herstories" are spotlighting female voices ignored or even erased by history.

The UK's Royal Opera House and the National Trust heritage charity are among those delving back into the past to tell the story of previously forgotten lives.

At London's Covent Garden opera venue, visitors can now discover the theatre's own "herstory" on a tour celebrating the many forgotten women who helped shape it.

Nineteenth-century composer Ethel Smyth had to threaten to run away from home to persuade her family to allow her to study music.

After winning them over and attending the Leipzig Conservatory in Germany, she had a huge success with her "Mass in D".

"People absolutely loved it but she had to fight tooth and nail both against critics and also some of the musicians themselves who refused to work with a woman," said Royal Opera House tour guide Amandine Riche.

Despite the acclaim, Smyth found herself accused of being "out of her depth" if she pursued typically masculine pieces such as "Mass in D", or "light and frivolous" if she restricted herself to chamber music, she said.

Forgotten star
Composer Giuseppe Verdi paid tribute to another long-forgotten female performer, Adelina Patti, as the greatest singer he had ever heard.

A huge international star of her day, she charged the present day equivalent of $100,000 a performance and once arrived wearing a dress covered in 3,700 diamonds that was worth $23 million.

Officers from the nearby now-closed Bow Street police station had to be dressed up as extras and go on stage to keep an eye on it during the show.

But it is not just the lives of rich and famous women who have been sidelined by a male-led narrative.

For this year's International Women's Day on Wednesday, Britain's National Trust is telling the story of some of the ordinary working women whose lives have slipped into obscurity.

The Trust, Europe's biggest conservation body, has drawn on research into women who lived in a cluster of 19th-century homes, now preserved and restored, in the heart of Birmingham, central England.

The houses are the only ones to survive the mass redevelopment of the city centre in the 1960s.

"It's an opportunity to shine a light on people we don't hear about very often but these were real people who lived in these houses which is fascinating," said National Trust spokeswoman Sophie Flyn.

Visitors can walk through the cobblestone courtyard where the women would have hung out their washing and peer into the rooms where they lived and slept.

Real lives
"You get a real sense of what their lives might have been like," said Flyn.

One of the women who lived there was widow Eliza Wheeler, who ran a market stall, and her daughter Sarah.

"Being widowed and left with children in the Victorian era... that would have been challenging but somehow she managed," Flyn added.

Maria Beadell, founder of London's Herstorical Tours, said there was a growing appetite for history from a female perspective.

Her first historical re-enactment tour, launched in 2021, focused on London's witches and was so popular that last year she added a second telling the story of the capital's 18th-century sex workers.

Beadell said that unlike monarchs or other noble females, ordinary London women's stories had largely been "erased from history".

Her tours tell the stories of Marjery Jourdemayne, a midwife accused of witchcraft who was burned at the stake in 1441, and Sally Salisbury, an 18th-century courtesan jailed for stabbing one of her lovers.

"It's just the way the world's been for over 2,000 years, the male voice has been dominant... but these were actual people who lived," she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Herstory Britain Royal Opera House
India Matters
Security personnel deployed outside the residence of former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi during a visit of CBI officials in connection with the land for jobs scam case, in Patna. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs case: CBI team at residence of former Bihar CM Rabri Devi 
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
‘Never defamed my country’, says Rahul in UK
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses supporters during a public rally, at Khed in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray criticizes BJP, Eknath Shinde in first public rally since EC order
The eyewitnesses said that a group of villagers, against whom the police have booked a case, came to the houses in the Dalit colony and started throwing logs of wood and they also poured petrol.
Karnataka: Case against 25 after houses of Dalit families set ablaze, members escape unhurt 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp