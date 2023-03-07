Home World

Indian-origin Scotland Yard officer convicted of sexual assault of colleague

The trial followed an allegation in December 2020 that Sharma had sexually assaulted a colleague while they were both were on duty.

Published: 07th March 2023 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2023 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

The old headquarters of Scotland Yard in central London

The old headquarters of Scotland Yard in central London. (File photo | AFP)

By PTI

LONDON An Indian-origin Scotland Yard police officer has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a colleague while on duty and will be sentenced for the crime on May 5.

Police Constable (PC) Archit Sharma was attached to London's North Area Basic Command Unit of the Metropolitan Police and was suspended from duty after he was charged in July 2021.

He now faces further misconduct proceedings within the UK's largest police force after the criminal proceedings concluded with a trial at Wood Green Crown Court in London on Monday.

The trial followed an allegation in December 2020 that Sharma had sexually assaulted a colleague while they were both were on duty.

"I am furious that an officer has behaved in such a grossly unacceptable way. In doing what he did, PC Sharma totally betrayed all the values of policing," said Met Police Detective Chief Superintendent Caroline Haines, responsible for local policing in Enfield and Haringey area of London.

"I hope that this outcome demonstrates that we will treat reports of sexual assault with the utmost seriousness, wherever they occur and whoever is responsible. I applaud the bravery of this officer in coming forward in the way they did," she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Scotland Yard Indian origin Archit Sharma
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
560 fishermen from Gujarat languishing in Pakistani jails: State government
Image used for representational purpose only.
First batch of command course for women officers to begin this month
Image used for representational purpose only.
‘Prisons fare poorly in menstrual hygiene’
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with UK's Members of Parliament, academics, journalists, community leaders in London.(Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi again equates RSS with Muslim Brotherhood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp