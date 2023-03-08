Home World

Thailand man jailed for satirical rubber duck calendar that 'defamed' royal family

The yellow bath toys became an accidental symbol of 2020's pro-democracy protest movement after demonstrators used large inflatable ducks to shield themselves from police tear gas and water cannon.

Published: 08th March 2023 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2023 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Protesters hold up large inflatable yellow ducks, which have become a symbol of the demonstrations, during an anti-government rally in Bangkok. (Photo | AFP)

Protesters hold up large inflatable yellow ducks, which have become a symbol of the demonstrations, during an anti-government rally in Bangkok. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

BANGKOK: A court in Thailand has jailed a man for two years for selling satirical calendars featuring yellow rubber ducks that prosecutors said defamed the royal family.

The 2021 calendar featured a series of rubber ducks in poses that a Bangkok court ruled resembled Thailand's king, who is protected by some of the world's strictest lese majeste laws, which carry sentences of up to 15 years in prison.

Narathorn Chotmankongsin, 26, was initially given a three-year prison term Tuesday for selling the calendars on the popular pro-democracy Facebook page Ratsadon, according to Thai Lawyers for Human Rights (TLHR).

"But the sentence was commuted to two years without parole after the defendant gave testimony that was beneficial to the consideration," TLHR, a legal group that acts in many lese majeste cases, said in a statement.

The yellow bath toys became an accidental symbol of 2020's pro-democracy protest movement after demonstrators used large inflatable ducks to shield themselves from police tear gas and water cannon.

Rubber-fowl-themed paraphernalia quickly came to dominate street marches, featuring everything from hats to hair clips.

Thailand's use of lese majeste laws has increased dramatically in recent years, with more than 200 people charged since 2020, according to TLHR.

Human Rights Watch said the court's decision "shows that Thai authorities are now trying to punish any activity they deem to be insulting the monarchy".

"This case sends a message to all Thais, and to the rest of the world, that Thailand is moving further away from -- not closer to -- becoming a rights-respecting democracy," said HRW Asia director Elaine Pearson.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thailand Thailand man jailed for selling rubber duck Thailand man jailed
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
560 fishermen from Gujarat languishing in Pakistani jails: State government
Image used for representational purpose only.
First batch of command course for women officers to begin this month
Image used for representational purpose only.
‘Prisons fare poorly in menstrual hygiene’
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with UK's Members of Parliament, academics, journalists, community leaders in London.(Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi again equates RSS with Muslim Brotherhood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp