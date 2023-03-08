Home World

US speaker Kevin McCarthy to meet Taiwan president in California

Tsai's government had provided McCarthy's staff with intelligence that a high-profile US visit could provoke a Chinese threat, the Financial Times reported.

Published: 08th March 2023 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2023 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. (Photo | AP)

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Tuesday he will meet Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen in California, but did not rule out a possible visit to the self-governed island.

Tsai's government had provided McCarthy's staff with intelligence that a high-profile US visit could provoke a Chinese threat, the Financial Times reported earlier on Tuesday, citing an unidentified senior Taiwanese official.

The FT added that the speaker would scrap a potential trip to Taiwan, and the meeting would instead take place in California.

McCarthy confirmed plans to meet Tsai in the US, but told reporters in Washington the meeting does not preclude a trip to Taiwan.

"That has nothing to do with my travel, if I would go to Taiwan," McCarthy was quoted as saying by Bloomberg.

"China can't tell me where and when I can go."

A trip in August by McCarthy's predecessor Nancy Pelosi sparked condemnation from China, which responded with massive military drills around the island.

Taiwan lives under constant threat of an invasion by China, which views the democratically ruled island as part of its territory to be seized one day, by force if necessary.

The United States is one of Taiwan's closest allies and biggest arms suppliers but also adopts a "One China" policy, recognising Beijing diplomatically and opposing any unilateral changes to the status quo from either side.

Taiwan's defence minister said on Monday a sharp increase in Chinese defence spending announced at the weekend was potentially aimed at the island.

"I think they are waiting for a good reason to send troops, such as high-level visits from other countries to Taiwan or too-frequent activities between our military and other countries," Chiu Kuo-cheng said.

Tsai's office offered no confirmation about travelling to the US when approached by AFP on Wednesday, saying the president's schedule was still being finalized.

She was last in the United States in 2019, stopping over while making official visits to diplomatic allies in the Caribbean.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kevin McCarthy Tsai Ing-wen Taiwan
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
560 fishermen from Gujarat languishing in Pakistani jails: State government
Image used for representational purpose only.
First batch of command course for women officers to begin this month
Image used for representational purpose only.
‘Prisons fare poorly in menstrual hygiene’
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with UK's Members of Parliament, academics, journalists, community leaders in London.(Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi again equates RSS with Muslim Brotherhood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp