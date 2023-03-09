Home World

Israeli forces kill three Palestinian gunmen in Jenin raid

Israeli special forces, including undercover units in civilian clothing, raided Jaba at 6 am (04:00 GMT), the report said.

Palestinians carry the body of a man who was killed during an Israeli military raid in the West Bank city of Jenin, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (Photo | AP)

Israeli forces have killed three Palestinians in a raid in Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank, less than 48 hours after six others were killed in another raid on the city, according to Al Jazeera.

Quoting the Palestinian Ministry of Health the English language news channel said the three men shot dead on Thursday morning were identified as Ahmad Fashafsheh, 22, Sufian Fakhouri, 26, and Nayef Malaysheh, 25.

Reuters described them as "Islamic Jihan gunmen."

A fourth person – 14-year-old Walid Nassar – also died on Thursday from injuries he suffered after he was shot by the Israeli military on Tuesday, according to the health ministry.

Fashafsheh, Fakhouri and Malaysheh were shot dead inside a car in the village of Jaba, south of Jenin, in what has been described by Palestinians as an “execution," Al Jazeera said.

Israeli special forces, including undercover units in civilian clothing, raided Jaba at 6 am (04:00 GMT), the report said.

Local media outlets reported that an exchange of fire between Palestinian fighters and Israeli forces ensued.

According to the report, Israeli authorities said in a statement that the operation, which involved border police, the army and the intelligence, was intended “to arrest wanted persons on the basis of several shooting operations” targeting the Israeli army.

“During the operation, shots were fired at the [Israeli] forces from the car of the wanted persons, after which we responded and killed three armed men who were in the car,” the statement said, claiming that weapons were found in the car, the report added.

