Home World

US worries China will use supply chains as weapon

China is already using its supply chain dominance to force foreign companies and countries to transfer technologies and intellectual property to it, said a US report.

Published: 09th March 2023 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2023 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

US_China_trade_war

Image for representation purpose only. (Express illustrations)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States increasingly worries that China will use its power in global supply chains as an additional weapon to advance its political and military might, a report released Wednesday showed.

The "Annual Threat Assessment" issued by the Director of National Intelligence said China is already using its supply chain dominance to force foreign companies and countries to transfer technologies and intellectual property to it.

But the US intelligence community sees Beijing using this economic power in parallel with military strength to secure regional and global influence.

"The government of China is capable of leveraging its dominant positions in key global supply chains in an attempt to accomplish its goals, although probably not without significant cost to itself," the report said.

That could be a particular danger if China is able to take over Taiwan, another leading contributor to industrial and technology components, it said.

China seizing Taiwan "probably would have wide-ranging effects, including disruption to global supply chains for semiconductor chips because Taiwan dominates production of cutting-edge chips," it said.

The disruptions of the Covid-19 pandemic showed the world the importance of supply chains -- the way components of products make their ways from myriad sources around the world through various countries for preliminary and final assembly before products reach the market.

The pandemic demonstrated how the disruption of a single factory in China or elsewhere could halt the work of major industrial operations around the globe.

The "Annual Threat" report singled out China's dominance in technology sectors including semiconductors, critical minerals, batteries, solar panels, and pharmaceuticals.

ALSO READ | No love lost: A summary of US-China tensions

It pointed to an April 2020 speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping who said China sought to increase control of key supply chains to be "able to use those supply chain dependencies to threaten and cut off foreign countries during a crisis."

"China's dominance in these markets could pose a significant risk to US and Western manufacturing and consumer sectors if the Government of China was able to adeptly leverage its dominance for political or economic gain," it said.

The Threat report also singled out other distinct military challenges from China.

It said the People's Liberation Army Rocket Force's conventional missile capabilities "probably" now pose a serious threat to US forces and bases in East Asia.

In space, by 2030 China will probably be "world-class" in all but a few specific technology areas.

By that time, too, China's commercial space sector will be a major global competitor that could undercut the prices of Western rivals, it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
global supply chain US-China relation
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (File photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi liquor scam: ED questions Sisodia second time in Tihar
Represemntational image.
UP: Man transporting cows shot at by unidentified people
Narendra Modi with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese before the start of the fourth test cricket match between India and Australia.(Photo | PTI)
Diplomacy in times of cricket: A Motera Thursday with Modi and Albanese
Veteran Bollywood actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood actor-director Satish Kaushik dies at 66

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp