Home World

Eight molestation charges against Indian national yoga instructor in Singapore

According to court documents, the four alleged victims made separate police reports in July and August 2020.

Published: 10th March 2023 03:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2023 05:34 PM   |  A+A-

Molestation

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

SINGAPORE: An Indian national is claiming trial to eight molestation charges involving four alleged victims when he was an instructor at a Yoga centre in the Central Business District of Singapore.

The first alleged victim, who was then 24, was allegedly molested by Rajpal Singh on July 11, 2020.

It was not stated in court documents if this was during a class at Trust Yoga.

The woman told a friend via WhatsApp about what had happened after her class, Deputy Public Prosecutor Selene Yap told the court at the trial of Singh, as reported by The Straits Times.

Singh, 33, was employed at Trust Yoga in Telok Ayer Street as a yoga instructor on April 1, 2019.

The alleged victim also spoke to Arvind Ganaraj, who was a sales assistant manager at Trust Yoga at the time.

The pair continued communicating with each other via text messages the next day.

On July 31, 2020, the woman posted on Twitter about her experience, and two other women, then 28 and 37 years old, reached out to her after reading it.

The 28-year-old also made a Facebook post about her experience.

The fourth alleged victim, who was then around 23 and 24 years old, saw an online review on Trust Yoga some time on or before Aug 25, 2020.

Court documents did not disclose details about this review.

She later contacted a person identified only as B2 in court documents via Facebook, and told the latter about her experience.

B2 then referred her to the first alleged victim, and the women spoke to each other via Instagram.

According to court documents, the four alleged victims made separate police reports in July and August 2020.

One of them testified on camera on Tuesday, in proceedings not open to the public, including members of the media.

Singh's trial resumes on Wednesday.

He has two other molestation charges linked to a fifth woman, which will be dealt with at a later date.

All five women cannot be named due to a gag order.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian national in Singapore
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp