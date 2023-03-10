Home World

Malaysia ex-premier Muhyiddin Yassin charged with corruption

Yassin is the second former prime minister to be charged with corruption after ex-leader Najib Razak, who is currently serving a 12-year jail term for his role in a financial scandal at state investme

Published: 10th March 2023 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2023 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

Former Malaysian PM Muhyiddin Yassin. (File photo| AP)

Former Malaysian PM Muhyiddin Yassin. (File photo| AP)

By AFP

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin was charged Friday with abusing his power to obtain bribes and money laundering linked to the alleged misuse of a Covid economic recovery fund.

Muhyiddin was prime minister for 17 months between 2020 and 2021, at the height of Malaysia's battle against the coronavirus, and now leads an opposition coalition against Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's government.

He is the second former prime minister to be charged with corruption after ex-leader Najib Razak, who is currently serving a 12-year jail term for his role in a financial scandal at state investment fund 1MDB.

Muhyiddin, 75, was hit with four charges of abusing his position to obtain bribes totalling 232.5 million ringgit ($51.4 million) for his political party Bersatu.

The bribes allegedly came from companies that were given preference for projects financed by the Covid fund. Each charge carries up to 20 years imprisonment on conviction.

Muhyiddin was also slapped with two charges of money laundering involving 195 million ringgit deposited into Bersatu's account, according to the charge sheets.

Each of those charges could lead to up to 15 years in jail. Prosecutors said a third money laundering charge was expected to be filed against him on Monday.

At the Sessions Court on Friday, Muhyiddin pleaded not guilty to all charges and requested a trial. He was freed on bail but ordered to surrender his passport.

'Justice in court'

In a statement, the former prime minister insisted that "not a single cent of the people's money went into my own pocket during my tenure as prime minister".

The charges came a day after Muhyiddin was questioned by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and later arrested.

He has denied any wrongdoing and accused Anwar's ruling coalition of political persecution to discredit him and his party ahead of state elections in July.

"My legal team and I will work hard to get justice in court," he said, urging supporters not to resort to street protests.

Anwar has denied any interference in the judicial process. The MACC launched a probe into the alleged misuse of pandemic funds by Bersatu and froze the party's bank accounts last month.

Two Bersatu leaders have also been charged with bribery related to the stimulus programme.

Muhyiddin rose to prominence during the tenure of former prime minister Najib, who still faces dozens more corruption charges.

He fell out with Najib in 2015, when he was sacked after criticising the government over the 1MDB scandal.

Muhyiddin later joined a party set up by former premier Mahathir Mohamad and helped to oust Najib and his party, the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO).

Then, in a volte-face typical of Malaysia's turbulent politics, he joined hands with UMNO again to win enough support to become premier.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Muhyiddin Yassin Malaysian ex-PM Malaysian ex-PM corruption
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp