Cyclone Freddy hits Mozambique, Malawi for second time this month, over 100 killed: Report

By Online Desk

Mozambique and Malawi on Monday were counting the cost of Tropical Storm Freddy, which killed more than 100 people, injured scores and left a trail of destruction as it ripped through southern Africa for the second time in a month over the weekend, according to the Reuters.

66 people have died in Malawi, 93 injured and 16 people are missing due to Tropical Cyclone Freddy that has affected over 2115 by Monday 13 March. @MalawiGovt has confirmed through @DisasterDept. @MalawiRedCross is conducting Search and Rescue, First Aid and Hospital evacuation. pic.twitter.com/Wo4MU9HxS3 March 13, 2023

Freddy reportedly is one of the strongest cyclones ever recorded in the Southern Hemisphere and could be the longest-lasting tropical one, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

Later on Monday, the president of Malawi declared a state-of-disaster in several southern districts including Blantyre, reports said.

President Lazarus Chakwera “has noted with grave concern the devastation that Cyclone Freddy is currently bringing to most districts… and declared a state of disaster in the Southern region,” the presidency said in a statement.

Mozambique and Malawi on Monday were counting the cost of Tropical Storm Freddy, which killed more than 100 people, injured scores and left a trail of destruction as it ripped through southern Africa for the second time in a month over the weekend, according to the Reuters. 66 people have died in Malawi, 93 injured and 16 people are missing due to Tropical Cyclone Freddy that has affected over 2115 by Monday 13 March. @MalawiGovt has confirmed through @DisasterDept. @MalawiRedCross is conducting Search and Rescue, First Aid and Hospital evacuation. pic.twitter.com/Wo4MU9HxS3googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); — Malawi Red Cross Society (@MalawiRedCross) March 13, 2023 Freddy reportedly is one of the strongest cyclones ever recorded in the Southern Hemisphere and could be the longest-lasting tropical one, according to the World Meteorological Organization. Later on Monday, the president of Malawi declared a state-of-disaster in several southern districts including Blantyre, reports said. President Lazarus Chakwera “has noted with grave concern the devastation that Cyclone Freddy is currently bringing to most districts… and declared a state of disaster in the Southern region,” the presidency said in a statement.