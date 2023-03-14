Home World

Cyclone Freddy hits Mozambique, Malawi for second time this month, over 100 killed: Report

Freddy reportedly is one of the strongest cyclones ever recorded in the Southern Hemisphere and could be the longest-lasting tropical one, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

A man stands outside his damaged home in Blantyre, Malawi, Monday, March 13, 2023. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

Mozambique and Malawi on Monday were counting the cost of Tropical Storm Freddy, which killed more than 100 people, injured scores and left a trail of destruction as it ripped through southern Africa for the second time in a month over the weekend, according to the Reuters.

Later on Monday, the president of Malawi declared a state-of-disaster in several southern districts including Blantyre, reports said.

President Lazarus Chakwera “has noted with grave concern the devastation that Cyclone Freddy is currently bringing to most districts… and declared a state of disaster in the Southern region,” the presidency said in a statement.

