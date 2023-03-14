Rishi Sunak spoken to by police for breaking rules while walking dog in Royal Park: Report

By Online Desk

Rishi Sunak faces fresh embarrassment after he and his family were spoken to by police for breaking the rules while walking his dog in a Royal Park, Mirror reports.

The PM's close protection officers had to step in after the PM's labrador Nova was allowed to run free in Hyde Park in London on Saturday, according to the report.

The dog was filmed off its lead - just yards from a sign telling owners not to do so.

It comes after Sunak was fined by the police in January for failing to wear a seatbelt in a car and he was fined last year for attending a lockdown-busting gathering in No10, the report said.

The Met Police told the Mirror a woman had been spoken to about the latest rule-breaking.

The force said in a statement: "We are aware of a video showing a dog being walked off the lead in Hyde Park.

"An officer, who was present at the time, spoke to a woman and reminded her of the rules. The dog was put back on the lead," the report added.

