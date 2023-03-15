Home World

2,400 Afghan asylum seekers 'locked up' in UAE, says HRW

One Afghan asylum seeker interviewed by HRW said: "The camp is exactly like a prison."

Published: 15th March 2023 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2023 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

Afghan-refugees

Afghan refugees. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

DUBAI: Human Rights Watch accused the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday of arbitrarily detaining at least 2,400 Afghan asylum seekers in "miserable" accommodation for more than a year, pending resettlement elsewhere.

The rights group said that between 2,400 and 2,700 Afghans evacuated to the UAE following the Taliban takeover of Kabul in August 2021 remain "arbitrarily detained" in makeshift refugee housing with limited freedom of movement and scarce access to legal counsel.

The UAE, for its part, said it was working with US counterparts to complete the resettlement process but denied reports of dire living conditions.

"Emirati authorities have kept thousands of Afghan asylum seekers locked up for over 15 months in cramped, miserable conditions with no hope of progress on their cases," said HRW's UAE researcher Joey Shea, calling for their immediate release.

One Afghan asylum seeker interviewed by HRW said: "The camp is exactly like a prison."

The UAE had agreed to temporarily host Afghans at the request of the United States, pending their resettlement elsewhere, an Emirati official told AFP.

"The UAE continues to work with the US embassy to process travellers and liaise with US counterparts in efforts to resettle the remaining evacuees in a timely manner," the official said on condition of anonymity because he is not authorised to speak to the press.

"We understand that there are frustrations and this has taken longer than intended to complete."

The UAE official dismissed HRW's allegations about conditions in the makeshift camp, saying authorities are providing "high-quality housing, sanitation, health, clinical, counselling, education and food services".

But according to HRW, detained Afghans suffer "prison-like conditions", with no freedom of movement and around-the-clock surveillance. It described a "mental health crisis" in the camp, adding it has learnt of at least one suicide attempt.

"Governments should not ignore the shocking plight of these Afghans stranded in limbo in the UAE," Shea said.

"The US government in particular, which coordinated the 2021 evacuations and with whom many evacuees worked before the Taliban takeover, should immediately step up and intervene."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Afghan asylum seekers Afghanistan Taliban United Arab Emirates Human Rights Watch
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp