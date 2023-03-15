Home World

Turkiye floods kill 10 in earthquake-affected provinces

One person was killed in the town of Tut in southeastern Adiyaman province, where surging waters swept away a container home sheltering a family of earthquake survivors.

Published: 15th March 2023 06:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2023 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

Turkey-Syria-Earthquakes

View of buildings heavily damaged during the earthquake in Turkey. (Image used for representational purpose only). (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

ANKARA: Floods caused by torrential rains hit two provinces that were devastated by last month's earthquake, killing at least 10 people and increasing the misery for thousands who were left homeless, officials and media reports said Wednesday.

At least five other people were reported missing.

One person was killed in the town of Tut in southeastern Adiyaman province, where surging waters swept away a container home sheltering a family of earthquake survivors, Gov.Numan Hatipoglu said.

The governor of neighbouring Sanliurfa province, Salih Ayhan told HaberTurk television that four people were killed by the floods in his region.

Later, rescuers found the bodies of five Syrian nationals inside a flooded basement apartment in Sanliurfa, the private DHA news agency reported.

Television footage from Sanliurfa showed flood waters surging along a street and sweeping away cars as well as a man being rescued from an underpass.

Several people were evacuated from a drenched campsite in where earthquake survivors were sheltering in tents.

Patients were also evacuated from a hospital, HaberTurk reported.

Turkiye's disaster management agency said more than a dozen professional divers were involved in the rescue efforts in each of the two provinces.

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck parts of Turkiye and Syria on February 6, killing more than 52,000 people -- the vast majority in Turkiye.

More than 200,000 buildings in Turkiye either collapsed or were severely damaged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Türkiye Turkey Turkey flash floods Turkey earthquake
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp