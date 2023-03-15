Home World

US Senate to vote on nomination of Eric Garcetti as envoy to India 

If confirmed by the Senate, Garcetti would soon head to India as US Ambassador, a position that has remained vacant for more than two years.

Published: 15th March 2023 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2023 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The United States Senate will vote on the nomination of Eric Garcetti as the country's next ambassador to India on Wednesday.

Such a move by Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer came amidst a fresh round of campaign against Garcetti by his distractors on allegations of sexual assault against one of his staffers when he was the mayor of Los Angeles.

If confirmed by the Senate, Garcetti would soon head to India as US Ambassador, a position that has remained vacant for more than two years.

The confirmation vote on his nomination is scheduled at 2.15 pm local Washington time.

This would be preceded by a vote on the cloture motion on his nomination, which indicated that Schumer is confident of having enough votes to get Garcetti confirmed as the US Ambassador to India.

Garcetti's nomination has been pending before the US Congress since July 2021, when he was nominated for the prestigious diplomatic posting by President Joe Biden.

Last week, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, at its business meeting, had voted 13-8 in favour of his nomination.

Kenneth Juster, the last occupant of the ambassadorial residence of the US in New Delhi, stepped down in January 2021 after the change of government in America.

Ahead of the crucial confirmation vote, Mukesh Aghi, president, US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF) hoped that India would finally have an ambassador.

"We are hopeful that this week or by next week, the Senate will confirm Mayor Garcetti to be the next ambassador to India," Aghi told PTI in an interview.

Responding to a question on the unusual delay of confirmation, Aghi said it is an aberration where local politics have an impact on international relationships.

"But despite not having an ambassador, what we are seeing is a strong momentum between the Biden administration and the Narendra Modi government itself," he said.

"If you look at (US National Security Advisor) Jake Sullivan talks to (his Indian counterpart) (Ajit) Doval on a weekly basis. We have Secretary (of State) Antony Blinken talking to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on a regular basis. So, they have been able to bridge that gap," Aghi noted.

"But I think it is important to have an ambassador because when you look at what is happening in Delhi -- the Chinese, the Russians, the Germans, they all walk in the corridor and the Americans are missing. We are hopeful that this week or by next week, the Senate will confirm Mayor Garcetti to be the next ambassador to India," he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eric Garcetti US India Ties US Ambassador to India USA India
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp