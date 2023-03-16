Home World

Air India passengers stranded at Chicago airport; await clarity on flight to Delhi

Published: 16th March 2023 01:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2023 01:05 AM   |  A+A-

Air India

Representational image of Air India. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Around 300 passengers of Air India are stranded at Chicago airport since Tuesday after their flight to the national capital was cancelled due to technical reasons, with some passengers complaining that there is still no clarity on when they will be able to fly to Delhi.

The flight was to depart from Chicago O'hare International Airport at 13.30 hours (local time) on Tuesday and land in Delhi at 14.20 hours on March 15.

Gopal Krishan Solanki Radhaswami, who was to take the flight, told PTI on Wednesday that passengers have been waiting for around 24 hours and still the "airline does not have an answer for us".

"We don't know what exactly is going on...we don't know when we are going to fly," he said in a video message that was recorded from the Chicago airport.

Another passenger said over the phone that they have been waiting at the airport for nearly 24 hours and are not sure when they can take the flight to Delhi.

According to the two persons, there are around 300 Air India passengers, including foreigners.

When contacted, an Air India spokesperson said that flight AI 126 had to be cancelled due to technical reasons on March 14.

"The affected passengers were offered all-round support and every effort is being made to accommodate them on alternate flights. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers," the spokesperson said in a statement.

TAGS
Air India passengers stranded
